Disney Plus’ ‘Agatha All Along’ Launches; FX Kicks Off ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez:’ What’s Premiering This Week (September 16-22)

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel Studios-produced series and FX’s newest Ryan Murphy-produced show head the list of original TV shows debuting this week.

Agatha All Along, a sequel to Disney Plus’ Emmy Award-nominated series WandaVision, debuts September 18 on the streaming service. The nine-episode series stars Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness, who looks to regain her powers that were lost after being trapped in a New Jersey town at the end of WandaVision, according to Disney Plus. Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone also star in the series.

Marvel Televisionâ€™s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, debuts on September 17 and shines a spotlight on the rise and fall of the former pro football star. The 10-part, Murphy-produced series stars Josh Rivera as Hernandez, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Tammy Blanchard and Tony Yazbeck.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez | Official Trailer | Josh Rivera, Ryan Murphy | FX - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 16-22. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

September 17: Child Star (documentary), Hulu

Child Star | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

September 18: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates (documentary series), Netflix

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 19: Frasier (returning series), Paramount Plus

Frasier | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

September 19: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (drama), Netflix

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 19: The Penguin (drama), HBO

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

September 19: A Very Royal Scandal (drama), Prime Video

A Very Royal Scandal - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

September 20: His Three Daughters (drama movie), Netflix

His Three Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 22: From (returning series), MGM Plus