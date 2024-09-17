Disney Plus’ ‘Agatha All Along’ Launches; FX Kicks Off ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez:’ What’s Premiering This Week (September 16-22)
A listing of original new and returning series, movies and documentaries debuting this week on streaming and cable services
Disney Plus’ latest Marvel Studios-produced series and FX’s newest Ryan Murphy-produced show head the list of original TV shows debuting this week.
Agatha All Along, a sequel to Disney Plus’ Emmy Award-nominated series WandaVision, debuts September 18 on the streaming service. The nine-episode series stars Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness, who looks to regain her powers that were lost after being trapped in a New Jersey town at the end of WandaVision, according to Disney Plus. Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone also star in the series.
FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, debuts on September 17 and shines a spotlight on the rise and fall of the former pro football star. The 10-part, Murphy-produced series stars Josh Rivera as Hernandez, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Tammy Blanchard and Tony Yazbeck.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 16-22. For some, viewer discretion is advised.
September 17: Child Star (documentary), Hulu
September 18: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates (documentary series), Netflix
September 19: Frasier (returning series), Paramount Plus
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
September 19: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (drama), Netflix
September 19: The Penguin (drama), HBO
September 19: A Very Royal Scandal (drama), Prime Video
September 20: His Three Daughters (drama movie), Netflix
September 22: From (returning series), MGM Plus
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.