Disney Plus’ ‘Agatha All Along’ Launches; FX Kicks Off ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez:’ What’s Premiering This Week (September 16-22)

Disney Plus’ latest Marvel Studios-produced series and FX’s newest Ryan Murphy-produced show head the list of original TV shows debuting this week.

Agatha All Along, a sequel to Disney Plus’ Emmy Award-nominated series WandaVision, debuts September 18 on the streaming service. The nine-episode series stars Kathryn Hahn as witch Agatha Harkness, who looks to regain her powers that were lost after being trapped in a New Jersey town at the end of WandaVision, according to Disney Plus. Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Patti LuPone also star in the series.

Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

FX’s American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez, debuts on September 17 and shines a spotlight on the rise and fall of the former pro football star. The 10-part, Murphy-produced series stars Josh Rivera as Hernandez, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Tammy Blanchard and Tony Yazbeck.

American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez | Official Trailer | Josh Rivera, Ryan Murphy | FX - YouTube Watch On

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of September 16-22. For some, viewer discretion is advised.

September 17: Child Star (documentary), Hulu

Child Star | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

September 18: What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates (documentary series), Netflix

What's Next? The Future with Bill Gates | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 19: Frasier (returning series), Paramount Plus

Frasier | Season 2 Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

September 19: Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story (drama), Netflix

MONSTERS: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story | Official Trailer #1 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 19: The Penguin (drama), HBO

The Penguin | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

September 19: A Very Royal Scandal (drama), Prime Video

A Very Royal Scandal - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

September 20: His Three Daughters (drama movie), Netflix

His Three Daughters | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

September 22: From (returning series), MGM Plus