FX Will Premiere ‘The Old Man’ Season 2, ‘American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez‘ in September

FX has set September 12 for the return of its Emmy-nominated drama series The Old Man and September 17 to premiere its limited series American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez.

The Old Man stars Jeff Bridges as former CIA agent Dan Chase and John Lithgow as former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper. They join forces to rescue a woman (Alia Shawkat) after she is kidnapped by a powerful Afghan tribal leader (Navid Negahban), FX said. Bridges was nominated in 2023 for best actor Emmy for Season 1 of the series, which aired in 2022.

The Old Man | Season 2 Official Teaser | Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman | FX - YouTube Watch On

The first installment of American Sports Story charts the rise and fall of NFL superstar Aaron Hernandez and explores the New England Patriots tight end’s identity, family, career, 2017 suicide and his legacy in sports and American culture, FX said. Josh Rivera stars as Hernandez along with Jaylen Barron, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Castellanos, Tammy Blanchard, Tony Yazbeck, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thomas Sadoski, Jake Cannavale and Norbert Leo Butz.

The Ryan Murphy-created series is also executive produced by Murphy, Stuart Zicherman, Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson, Carl Franklin, Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy, Linda Pizzuti and Ira Napoliello.

Also set to debut in September is comedy series English Teacher, starring Brian Jordan Alvarez as a high school teacher in Austin, Texas who often finds himself at the intersection of the personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school. The eight-episode series, which debuts September 2, also stars Stephanie Koenig, Sean Patton and Enrico Colantoni.

Debuting September 27 on FX is Social Studies, a character-driven documentary series that FX said delves into the lives of the first generation raised on social media. The five-episode series follows a diverse group of Los Angeles-based teens who offer an intimate glimpse into how social media has reshaped childhood.