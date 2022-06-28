FX Renews 'The Old Man' for Second Season

FX didn't wait long to renew its freshman drama series The Old Man, greenlighting a second season shortly after the show's June 16 premiere.

The series, which stars Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow and Amy Brenneman, is cable's most-watched series premiere dating back to January 2021, which includes 61 drama, comedy and limited series debuting on basic and premium cable networks, according to the network.

The Old Man, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, follows the exploits of an ex CIA agent who has been living off the grid for decades. When an assassin arrives and tries to take him out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past, said the network.

“Jonathan E. Steinberg, Dan Shotz and Warren Littlefield have done a fantastic job with The Old Man, which delivers on the powerful intrigue and breathtaking action of Thomas Perry’s book,” Eric Schrier, FX Entertainment president, said in a statement. “The stellar cast led by Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman and Alia Shawkat is really connecting with audiences and we are excited to get to work on season two with our colleagues at 20th Television and this fantastic team.”

The Old Man is executive produced by Jonathan Steinberg, Warren Littlefield and Dan Shotz, Robert Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Jon Watts. ▪️