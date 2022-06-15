FX Gives 'The Old Man' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV’s most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through June 12.

The Old Man, FX’s new spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges, tops the list, making it TV’s most promoted show.

Cable networks dominate the list overall, with FX joined by HGTV, which builds excitement for the second season of Bargain Block in second place; Food Network, which gives some love to the 15th season of The Great Food Truck Race in third; and TNT, which hypes the final season of crime drama Animal Kingdom in fifth.

CBS, the sole traditional broadcaster to make the cut, takes fourth place for the 2022 Tony Awards, which aired Sunday night.

Notably, the Tonys telecast scores the week’s highest iSpot Attention Index (116), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) The Old Man, FX

Impressions: 198,982,204

Interruption Rate: 1.85%

Attention Index: 99 (1% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 96%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,341,391

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $479,536

2) Bargain Block, HGTV

Impressions: 198,378,572

Interruption Rate: 1.43%

Attention Index: 92 (8% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $614,617

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $311,939

3) The Great Food Truck Race, Food Network

Impressions: 197,987,800

Interruption Rate: 1.46%

Attention Index: 95 (5% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 0%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $767,608

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $197,420

4) 2022 Tony Awards, CBS

Impressions: 195,396,346

Interruption Rate: 1.50%

Attention Index: 116 (16% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,080,032

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

5) Animal Kingdom, TNT

Impressions: 190,298,910

Interruption Rate: 1.80%

Attention Index: 91 (9% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 98%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $649,395

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $637,232

For more information about Promo Mojo — including the chart positions of promos beyond the top five — contact mediapartnerships@ispot.tv.

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).