Ryan Murphy Set to Bolt Netflix, Join Disney
Murphy signed a $300 million, five-year deal with Netflix in 2018 and generated hits 'Dahmer' and 'The Watcher' in 2022
Ryan Murphy bolted Fox for Netflix in 2018, one of several mega-producers, Shonda Rhimes along with him, who signed eye-popping $300 million-plus deals with the subscription streaming giant at the time.
Now, it looks like Murphy is returning to Fox. According to numerous published reports (we'll cite Bloomberg), Murphy has no plans to re-up his expiring five-year deal with Netflix and is instead negotiating with Disney, now corporate home to the Fox and FX brands, upon which Murphy first built his own powerful brand with hits like Glee and American Horror Story.
At Disney, Ryan would be reunited with Co-Chair Dana Walden, who headed 20th Century Fox Television when the producer was on the lot.
Disney acquired Fox's entertainment studios and other assets, including the FX cable brand, in 2019.
Murphy is coming off a prolific year for Netflix, hoisting back to back hits last fall -- Dahmer - Portrait of a Serial Killer and The Watcher. Both limited series wound up on Netflix's ranking of all time best 28-day openings for English language TV shows. Netflix is in the process of expanding Dahmer into a full franchise of limited series based on serial killers.
