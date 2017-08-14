Shonda Rhimes Inks Production Deal With Netflix

Shonda Rhimes is heading to Netflix.



Rhimes, whose Shondaland has produced ABC series such as Grey’s Anatomy, Scandal and How to Get Away With Murder, has inked a multi-year production deal with the streaming giant.



“Shondaland’s move to Netflix is the result of a shared plan Ted Sarandos and I built based on my vision for myself as a storyteller and for the evolution of my company,” said Rhimes. “Ted provides a clear, fearless space for creators at Netflix. He understood what I was looking for -- the opportunity to build a vibrant new storytelling home for writers with the unique creative freedom and instantaneous global reach provided by Netflix’s singular sense of innovation.”



Related: Netflix Stock Slips as Disney Prepares to Move On



Betsy Beers, Rhimes’ producing partner, is also making the trek.



“Shonda Rhimes is one of the greatest storytellers in the history of television,” said Ted Sarandos, chief content officer, Netflix. “Her work is gripping, inventive, pulse-pounding, heart-stopping, taboo-breaking television at its best. I’ve gotten the chance to know Shonda and she’s a true Netflixer at heart -- she loves TV and films, she cares passionately about her work, and she delivers for her audience. We’re so excited to welcome her to Netflix.”



Grey’s, Scandal and Murder will continue to air on ABC under the direction of Shondaland.