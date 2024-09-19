NHL Expansion Team Utah Hockey Club Launches DTC Streaming App With Kiswe

The NHL's newest franchise has a new direct-to-consumer streaming app.

Billionaire Qualtronics co-founder Ryan Smith and his Smith Entertainment Group (SEG) own the expansion Utah Hockey Club, which will begin play in the upcoming 2024-25 season. The expansion squad is teaming up with DTC tech shop Kiswe to build UtahHC+, which will run fans $69.99 a season and stream more than 75 of the team's pre- and regular-season games live.

The platform is launching today with content including studio show Fresh Ice presented by Delta Air Lines.

Also read: ‘We’re Betting on Ourselves‘: Utah Jazz Claim More Than 20,000 Subscribers for New DTC Streaming Channel Jazz+

SEG already teamed with Kiswe last season to launch its NBA franchise, the Utah Jazz, on DTC app Jazz+. Utah sports fans can also pay $174.99 to buy an app, SEG+, that rolls up both Jazz+ and UtahHC+.

SEG is trying to get fans in the gate now. Subscribers who order UtahHC+ by Sept. 30, for example, will receive two single-goal-view tickets to a regular-season game.

UtahHC+ is available to customers throughout the state of Utah, as well as Arizona, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Wyoming, and parts of Nevada. Scripps-owned KUPX-TV will also broadcast games that aren't nationally televised for free.

NEXT TV NEWSLETTER The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below. * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

For its part, SEG+ will be available to customers in the region where Utah Hockey Club's broadcast territory overlaps with that of the Jazz, who broadcast their games on Sinclair-owned KJZZ-TV.