Comcast Unveils New Edge Cloud Network Management System

Comcast unveiled Monday a virtualized network management system called Janus that aims to maximize its network efficiency and reliability.

According to Comcast, Janus does this by shifting the brunt of the company’s internet routing, switching and transport services to its edge cloud platforms.

“Data usage continues to skyrocket at unprecedented rates, primarily due to the rapid increase in streaming high-quality live sports,” said Elad Nafshi, chief network officer at Comcast, in a memo. “Janus builds upon years of investment and innovation to maximize our network performance and will be a game-changer for our customers, our business, and the environment.”

Comcast says that the new organization of its networks will allow the company to keep up with the massive data traffic that fluctuates around live-sporting events.

In addition to enhanced network performance, Janus also comes with the capability to self-diagnose functionality issues though a real-time telemetry algorithm and offload processing onto redundant, intact network pathways.

That means that in most cases of weather or accidental damage, Janus is capable of restoring connection to users through backup network connections.

Comcast also said that Janus would help the company achieve its goal of being carbon-neutral by 2035.

Since the initiative’s computing platforms would be switched from traditional network facilities over to Cloud platforms, the environmental impact to operate them should be significantly reduced.

Initial trials for Janus are currently underway within Comcast’s network hub in Atlanta, with wide-scale rollout expected in 2025.