Comcast Advertising Names Scott Weisenthal Head of Global Marketing and Insights

Comcast Advertising said it named Scott Weisenthal head of global marketing and insights, a new position at the unit.

Weisenthal had been senior VP, global marketing, for Major League Baseball. In his new role he will oversee all global marketing and brand strategy for Comcast Advertising, including its Effectv sales and FreeWheel technology businesses.

He will report to James Rooke, president of Comcast Advertising.

“With over two decades of marketing experience, Scott’s proven track record at Fortune 500 companies will be invaluable as we look to further integrate our insights, brand and product marketing efforts across Comcast Advertising,” said Rooke. “Scott’s first-hand understanding of the challenges faced by today’s marketers will better enable us to support our diverse clients and fulfill our mission to grow a healthy premium video ecosystem at the intersection of media, data and tech.”

Before joining the Major League Baseball lineup, Weisenthal was head of the Washington Post Creative Group at the Washington Post and VP, Global Creative & Content Marketing at Marriott International. While at Marriott, he launched Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel chain’s loyalty program. He also held several l roles at NBCUniversal, a Comcast company.

"Comcast Advertising is at the forefront of innovation and continues to lead the industry by supporting publishers, agencies and marketers in navigating the incredible structural changes within media and technology, both in the U.S. and across the globe,” said Weisenthal. “I look forward to leaning into this industry transformation to create differentiated, and above all, effective opportunities for our customers and business partners.”