‘WandaVision’ Premieres on Disney Plus Jan. 15

WandaVision, a Marvel Studios series starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, premieres Jan. 15 on Disney Plus. Marvel calls the show “a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe.”

Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff and Bettany’s Vision are super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives, trying to hide their special powers, until they begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Sister of famed twins Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Elizabeth Olsen’s film work includes Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War.

Bettany’s Marvel roles have included Iron Man, The Avengers and Captain America: Civil War.

Also in the cast are Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Kat Dennings and Randall Park.

Matt Shakman directs and Jac Schaeffer is head writer.