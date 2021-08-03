Vizio Smart TVs Add Discovery Plus App

Discovery and Vizio said they made a deal that will make the Discovery Plus streaming service available to Vizio SmartCast users by September.

Discovery disclosed the deal during its earnings call Tuesday morning.

“We take great pride in providing our customers with access to a wide variety of programming that is easy to search and discover across a wealth of categories like lifestyle, entertainment, sports and news. We are thrilled to welcome Discovery Plus to SmartCast. With a vast array of content to tune into, there is something for everyone,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform Plus at Vizio.

Vizio has been increasing the number of streaming services available via SmartCast. This week it is adding BET Plus.

Apple TV Plus, Disney Plus, Hulu, Netflix, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video are already available via Smarcast.

Vizio has also been upgrading its SmartCast platform , adding channels and improving its channel guide.

“We remain committed to offering Discovery Plus to fans across all devices and platforms and providing them with an unparalleled consumer experience,” said Gabriel Sauerhoff, senior VP, digital distribution and commercial partnerships at Discovery. “This new partnership with Vizio allows us to expand the reach of all of Discovery's digital properties to even more of our dedicated viewers on SmartCast.”