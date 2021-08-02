Vizio Adds Updates Guide, Adds Channels to Watch Free Plus
Viewer data used to curate custom channels
Vizio said it is upgrading its WatchFree Plus streaming service, adding new channels and updating its program guide.
“WatchFree Plus provides audiences with access to the channels and programming you expect with cable, but in a free streaming environment that makes it easy to personalize and customize the entertainment experience,” said Katherine Pond, VP of business development at Vizio. “With the growth and evolution of WatchFree+, we now offer hundreds of free channels where we manage and control the programming for consumers and the ad inventory for marketers — providing better experiences for all.”
WatchFree Plus includes channels from programmers including CNN, Fox Sports, Hallmark, Ion Plus, MLB, NBC News Now, AMC and Tastemade.
Vizio has also redesigned its programming guide, using data from Vizio’s Inscape unit about viewer preferences to help navigate viewing choices and create customize curated channels.
Among the custom curated channels are Vizio Fork & Flight, which surfaces culinary and travel TV shows, and Vizio Investigation which uncovers true crime and investigation content.
“By knowing what viewers are watching, we can make informed decisions on the types of content that will resonate best and ensure that we deliver the right content to the right audiences,” said Mike O’Donnell, chief revenue officer, Platform Plus at Vizio.
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
