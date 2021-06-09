Vizio Claims 11.2 Million Addressable Enabled TV

Vizio said it can now dynamically insert commercials into live programming, enabling addressable ad campaigns that can reach 11.2 million of its smart TVs.

“Addressable TV advertising has arrived. Today’s milestone pushes the consortium beyond a ‘Project’ and into an addressable business,” said Adam Gaynor, VP, networks partnerships and head of addressable for Vizio and Project OAR, the consortium formed by Vizio and TV companies.

“We have worked to put standards in place in collaboration with top networks to deliver addressable campaigns at scale and enhance the TV experience for viewers at home. With the infrastructure in place and more campaigns going live in the market, we are making it possible to deploy, manage and sell dynamic ads for local and national inventory,” Gaynor said.

AMC Networks, Fox and WarnerMedia are among the networks that have run national addressable campaigns employing standards set by Project OAR, the consortium formed by Vizio and TV companies.

“At Fox, we’re working to make advertising more accessible and effective for our marketing partners by delivering ad innovations with precision and purpose,” said Darren Sherriff, VP of advanced advertising products at Fox “As the scale of addressable continues to grow, we’ve been working with OAR creating standards to drive adoption across the industry that will enable execution on a broader level moving forward.”

Univision joined Project OAR during the first quarter of 2021 and is set to run beta trials of addressable advertising.

“At Discovery, we are happy to report that we are out of the test phase and are bullish to begin live addressable campaigns,” said Steve Silvestri, senior VP, advanced advertising at Discovery. “As a member of OAR, we have been on the front lines for creating the standards to move the industry forward. Programmer enablement represents a massive growth opportunity for the addressable marketplace and is bridging the divide between linear and digital, allowing advertisers to reach valuable audiences in a premium and brand-safe environment, across all platforms and at scale.”

Vizio and members of OAR are working with watermarking, decisioning, measurement and demand companies to expand the OAR ecosystem so platforms and participants can use their preferred tech stacks or existing solutions. Vizio has begun providing OAR certification to vendors that work directly with Vizio and have proven their commitment to driving addressable TV forward.