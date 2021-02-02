Univision Joins Project OAR to Define Addressable Standards

Univision said that it joined Project OAR, the consortium aimed at creating standards for addressable television advertising.

The move follows Donna Speciale, an advocate of data-driven advanced advertising, being named head of advertising for Univision by the Spanish-language media company’s new CEO Wade Davis.

“As we continue to evolve the company under new leadership, Univision is proud to join Project OAR and to work with such preeminent media companies to meet the needs of brand partners in a changing media landscape,” said Speciale, president of advertising sales and marketing for Univision. “Together as an industry, we are helping to advance addressable TV advertising, deliver relevant experiences for all consumer audiences and present new advertising opportunities for marketers.”

Working with Project OAR will help enable Univision’s Spanish-language linear network deliver new and innovative ad products designed to be more engaging for viewers and more effective for marketers.

“We’re excited to build on the addressable momentum in 2021 with the addition of Univision to the OAR consortium,” said Adam Gaynor, VP of network partnerships and head of addressable at Vizio, the group’s founding TV partner. “Univision will help advance opportunities for Spanish-language media, ultimately unlocking addressable at scale while building on the company’s tradition of delivering relevant and targeted experiences to Hispanic audiences.”

Univision will be a member of Project OAR’s primary steering committee dedicated to creating an addressable advertising standard for the TV ecosystems.

Other steering committee members include AMC Networks, Comcast NBCUniversal, Disney, Discovery, Comcast's FreeWheel, Fox, Hearst Television, E.W. Scripps, WarnerMedia, ViacomCBS, Vizio and Xandr.

Univision is also a member of OpenAP, a consortium aimed at making it easier for marketers to buy targeted TV advertising. Speciale was one of OpanAP’s founders when she was president of ad sales at Turner.