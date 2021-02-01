Univision Buys Ad-Supported Spanish-Language Streamer Vix

Univision said it acquired Vix, an independent Spanish-language ad-supported streaming service.

Univision, which last month announced plans to launch its own streaming service, PrendeTV, in the first quarter, said Vix will be integrated into PrendeTV, giving it a substantial base of subscribers, distribution and content.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

“Vix is the next key step towards Univision’s goal of building the most comprehensive ad supported streaming offering ever amassed for Latino audiences,” said Pierluigi Gazzolo, president of Univision and chief transformation officer. “Vix’s team, content library and distribution capabilities throughout the Americas immediately positions PrendeTV to lead in free, premium Spanish-language video streaming for U.S. Hispanics and gives our advertising partners a new way to reach audiences at scale through a platform specifically designed for Hispanic consumers.”

Acquiring Vix also brings a group of streaming staffers, plus distribution on more than 30 mobile and connected TV platforms, such as Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV and Android TV,

Vix CEO Rafael Urbina will also serve as Univision GM/executive VP of AVOD streaming and report to Sameer Deen, Univision’s chief digital officer.

“We built a digital streaming company with a commitment to deliver cultural relevance and best-in-class streaming capabilities to Latino audiences,” said Urbina. “Now we have the opportunity to realize that mission with the largest Spanish-language content company in the U.S., and I couldn’t be more excited about what we can achieve in concert with Univision’s scale and infrastructure.”

The combination of PrendeTV and Vix will provide more than 30,000 hours of content, and offer a powerful value proposition for advertisers, Univision said.