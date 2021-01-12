PrendeTV Streaming Service Being Launched by Univision

Univision, now under new management led by Wade Davis, said it will jump into the streaming wars with PrendeTV, a free, ad supported service aimed at the U.S. Hispanic audience with all Spanish-language programming.

The company did not disclose if it has distribution agreements or ad support for the service, which is expected to make its debut in the first quarter.

Taking its name from the Spanish-language word for “switch on” or “turn on,” PrendeTV will allow viewers to watch content on any screen, anytime and anywhere.

“PrendeTV is an important, early step in Univision’s broader efforts to build the same leadership position we have in Spanish-language TV, in the emerging Spanish-language streaming space,” said Davis, Univision’s CEO.

“The announcement of PrendeTV within two weeks of closing our acquisition of Univision underscores our focus and commitment to rapidly driving the transformation and growth of the company. PrendeTV is unlike anything our audience has access to today and will completely change the landscape for video streaming in Spanish-language media in the United States.”

Univision said the service will launch with 10,000 hours of video-on-demand content, including Hollywood blockbusters and acclaimed global television series, novelas, comedies, classic sports, documentaries, lifestyle shows and children’s programming.

PrendeTV will also have programming from the Univision and Televisa libraries not available on othe streaming services.

Consumers watching or streaming live and current-season Univision programming will continue to access this programming exclusively through their cable, satellite and select virtual MVPD subscriptions, Univision said.