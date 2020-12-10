Hulu Has Live Sports And Ugly Holiday Sweaters

If you’re in the mood for an ugly holiday sweater, you might not have to look any further than Hulu.

The streaming service is sending thousands of sweaters, based on Hulu Original shows to random viewers identified as fans of series including Dave, Helstrom, Little Fires Everywhere, Shrill, The Handmaid’s Tale, The Great, Love, Victor, Normal People Solar Opposites and Wu-Tang: An American saga.

The sweaters will also be available to all Hulu subscribers through a social media sweepstakes. Viewers can enter by posting a comment with the hashtag #HuluSweaterSweepstakes on either Instagram or Twitter .

“The Ugly Holiday Sweater campaign continues Hulu’s efforts to surprise and delight subscribers via their Friends with Benefits program by celebrating TV fandom with unique experiences for Hulu viewers to enjoy, the streamer,” Hulu said.

Hulu also made ugly holiday sweaters last year, but they made fewer of them, inspiring some online jealousy. The sweaters last year featured Hulu Has Live Sports and some original and licensed content.