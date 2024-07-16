BET Media Group Launching Tyler Perry FAST Channels

BET Media Group said it is launching free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels featuring comedies and dramas created by Tyler Perry.

The BET Tyler Perry Comedy channel and BET Tyler Perry Drama channel are available on Roku, Pluto TV, Plex and TCL. BET said More platforms will be added soon.

The channels will feature back-to-back episodes of popular shows that appeared on BET as part of a production partnership between the channel and the producer/performer.

The partnership was recently expanded through 2028 and included creating programming for both linear networks and streaming. As part of the new deal, Perry will deliver hundreds of new episodes of current and new series to BET.

BET Media Group is part of Paramount Global, but there have been reports that BET is one of the units Paramount is considering selling. At one point, Perry was named among the parties interested in buying BET.

"The introduction of Perry's content to FAST channels is a momentous occasion in our partnership," said Louis Carr, president of media sales at BET Media Group,. "We're thrilled to provide Black audiences with a fresh avenue to enjoy Tyler Perry's content and offer more access options for our original programming.”

BET shows already on the new channels include Tyler Perry’s Sistas, Tyler Perry’s The Oval, Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, All the Queens Men, Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA and Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living.

Soon to be added are the series Tyler Perry's Meet The Browns, Tyler Perry’s The Haves and The Have Nots, Tyler Perry’s For Better or Worse and Tyler Perry’s Too Close To Home.