BET, Tyler Perry Extend Content Agreement Through 2028
‘Sistas,’ other series renewed
BET Media Group, part of Paramount Global, said it and Tyler Perry had reached an agreement extending their content production deal through 2028.
Under the original agreement, Perry produced more than 700 episodes of television for BET and BET Plus.
"Tyler Perry is simply without rival as a creator of content that powerfully resonates with audiences across genres, formats, and platforms. Our programming partnership with Tyler – undoubtably the largest deal ever in the industry with a Black creator - has been hugely successful; delivering the number one series across all TV among Black audiences and five of the top 10 series on cable among Black viewers,” said Scott Mills, president & CEO of BET Media Group. “We are thrilled to extend our extraordinary relationship with Tyler and to continue to be the home of the largest and most diverse collection of new Tyler Perry content for years to come.”
Perry was one of the bidders for the BET Media Group when it appeared that Paramount had put it up for sale. Paramount later decided BET was more valuable as part of the company.
“Scott Mills and his team at BET have been incredibly supportive throughout our time working together, and I’m excited to continue bringing these stories to the screen. I’m grateful to our loyal audiences for watching week after week and engaging these stories,” said Perry.
BET Media Group also announced a greenlight for Season 8 of Tyler Perry’s SISTAS, the No.1 series with Black 18-49 viewers on all TV.
Also renewed are Tyler Perry’s The Oval for a sixth season, Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living and Tyler Perry’s House of Payne for a sixth season on BET.
On BET Plus Tyler Perry’s ZATIMA, Tyler Perry’s Ruthless, All The Queen’s Men, Tyler Perry’s BRUH, Tyler Perry’s Perimeter, Tyler Perry’s Route 187, and The Michael Blackson Show, will all see new seasons as part of this multi-year deal featuring content, executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry.
