New Season of ‘Cobra Kai’ Takes Top Spot in TVision Power Score Rankings

Cobra Kai returned to Netflix for Season 6 and jumped to the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of July 15.

Netflix dropped the first five episodes of the new season of the Karate Kid sequel on July 18.

Apple TV Plus’ Presumed Innocent was the No. 2 show, followed by The Bear (Season 3) on Hulu, The Acolyte on Disney Plus, and Evil on Paramount Plus.

Like the previous week , TVision notes that each of the top 5 show streams on a different service.

Netflix had the most shows in the Top 20 with seven. Apple TV Plus, Hulu and Paramount Plus each had three shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

