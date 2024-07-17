Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ Fires Its Way To Top Spot In TVision Power Score Rankings

Season 3 of The Bear on Hulu moved up into the top spot in TVision Power Score rankings of shows streaming on connected TV during the week of July 8.

Last week, The Bear was the No. 2 show . Season 1 of The Bear ranked No. 15 as viewers caught up with older episodes.

Following The Bear in the rankings was The Acolyte, the latest Star Wars series from Disney Plus.

Presumed Innocent, which was just picked up for a second season by Apple TV Plus, was the No. 3 show for the week.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Paramount Plus’s Evil (Season 4) and Netflix’s The Man with 1000 Kids.

While each of the Top 5 series came from a different streaming service, Netflix had 10 shows in the Top 20.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.