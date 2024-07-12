‘Presumed Innocent’ Gets Second Season on Apple TV Plus

A month after it premiered, crime drama Presumed Innocent has gotten a second season order from Apple TV Plus. Jake Gyllenhaal plays a prominent prosecutor.

“New season. New case,” @AppleTV posted on X. “Presumed Innocent has been renewed for season 2.”

David E. Kelley and J.J. Abrams are producers.

Ruth Negga, Bill Camp, Elizabeth Marvel and Peter Sarsgaard are also in the cast.

Gyllenhaal’s character Rusty, a husband and father, is romantically linked with a co-worker who is murdered. “The series takes viewers on a gripping journey through the horrific murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s office when one of its own is suspected of the crime,” Apple TV Plus says. “The series explores obsession, sex, politics and the power and limits of love, as the accused fights to hold his family and marriage together.”

There are eight episodes in season one, which shows its finale July 24.

Scott Turow’s novel Presumed Innocent came out in 1987 and the movie, directed by Alan J. Pakula and starring Harrison Ford, in 1990.

Kelley, Abrams, Gyllenhaal, Rachel Rusch Rich, Dustin Thomason and Matthew Tinker are executive producers on the show, and Turow is a co-executive producer. Kelley is the showrunner.

Bad Robot Productions and David E. Kelley Productions produce in association with Warner Bros. Television.