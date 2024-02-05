Apple TV Plus Rolls Out Ambitious New Series Slate at TCA

Apple TV Plus on Monday opened the Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour with a robust slate of original scripted series set to debut this year.

New scripted series set for the streaming service include The New Look (premiering February 14), which depicts fashion designers Christian Dior, Coco Chanel and their contemporaries as they navigated World War II and launched modern fashion; Constellation (February 21), a space-themed psychological thriller starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks; The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin (March 1), a comedy-adventure series starring Noel Fielding as the legendary British highwayman; Manhunt (March 15), a conspiracy thriller about the hunt for John Wilkes Booth in the aftermath of Abraham Lincoln’s assassination; and Palm Royale (March 20), starring Kristen Wiig as a woman who endeavors to break into Palm Beach high society.

Also on the docket are Sugar (April 5), a drama starring Colin Farrell that takes a contemporary, unique look at the private detective story; Franklin (April 12), starring Michael Douglas as Benjamin Franklin; Dark Matter (May 8), a sci-fi thriller based on the blockbuster book by author Blake Crouch; Presumed Innocent (June 14), starring Jake Gyllenhaal and following a murder that upends the Chicago Prosecuting Attorney’s Office when one of its own is suspected of the crime; and Land of Women, starring Eva Longoria as an empty-nester whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial improprieties, forcing her to flee the city alongside her aging mother and college-age daughter.

On the nonfiction front, The Dynasty: The New England Patriots (February 16), is a 10-part documentary from Brian Grazer and Ron Howard’s Imagine Documentaries that focuses on The New England Patriots’ sports dynasty; and documentary Girls Slate (April 5), which first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Returning Apple TV Plus series include Loot, The Reluctant Traveler With Eugene Levy, The Big Door Prize, Acapulco, and Trying. The announcements come on the heels of Apple TV Plus’s second-season renewal of Idris Elba starrer Hijack.