How the New England Patriots Plan to Keep Playing This Winter

The Dynasty: New England Patriots debuts on Apple TV Plus February 16. From Imagine Documentaries and Matthew Hamachek, there are 10 episodes. The series is based on the 2020 book by Jeff Benedict.

Apple TV Plus said the project showcases “the rise of the most dominant sports dynasty of the 21st century.” It features interviews with former quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft, along with a variety of other past Patriots, including Adam Vinatieri, Drew Bledsoe and Rob Gronkowski.

Brady was with the Patriots from 2000 to 2019, then played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2020 to 2022.

The Patriots are a grim 4-13 this season. Belichick was still the Patriots coach at deadline.

Others sharing their thoughts on the Pats in the docuseries include Jon Bon Jovi, Rupert Murdoch and Roger Goodell.

The Dynasty looks at the team’s 20-year “journey” to dynasty status, which includes a half dozen Super Bowls.

Apple TV Plus shared a trailer.

Produced by Imagine Documentaries, The Dynasty is executive produced by Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Sara Bernstein, Justin Wilkes, Benedict and Hamachek. Hamachek directs.

Hamachek directed the 2020 Tiger Woods documentary Tiger.