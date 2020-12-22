Tiger Woods Documentary ‘Tiger’ on HBO Jan. 10

HBO premieres the Tiger Woods documentary Tiger Sunday, Jan. 10. The two-parter, which HBO says illuminates “in sweeping scope and vast detail the rise, fall and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods,” concludes Jan. 17.

Alex Gibney produces.

Tiger hears from his former caddy, Steve Williams, golf champ Nick Faldo, Earl Woods’ friend Pete McDaniel and Rachel Uchitel, “the woman at the center of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence with her first-ever sit-down interview about their relationship,” in HBO’s words.

Woods is in the 2021 class of the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Gibney executive produces along with Sam Pollard, Stacey Offman, Richard Perello, Armen Keteyian and Jeff Benedict.

Matthew Heineman and Matthew Hamachek direct.