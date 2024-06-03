Disney Plus Debuts ‘The Acolyte’; Starz’s ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Returns for Final Season: What’s Premiering This Week (June 3-9)

The premiere of Disney Plus’s latest Star Wars-based, live-action series and the final season of Starz’s Power Book II: Ghost lead the list of original content debuting during the first week of June.

Disney Plus’s The Acolyte premieres June 4 and takes place a century before Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace. The series stars Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-jae and Manny Jacinto.

Power Book II: Ghost will debut its fourth and final season on Starz June 7 with the first of a two-part episode. The series, the first of several Power spinoff shows, stars Michael Rainey Jr., Mary J. Blige and Gianni Paolo.

Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of June 3-9. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.

June 3: Erased: WW2’s Heroes of Color (documentary series), Nat Geo

June 4: Clipped (drama), Hulu

June 6: Am I OK? (drama movie), Max

June 6: Big City Greens The Movie: Spacecation (family movie), Disney Channel

June 6: Sweet Tooth (drama), Netflix

June 7: Fantasmas (comedy), HBO

June 7: Hit Man (movie), Netflix

June 7: Queenie (drama), Hulu

June 9: The Lazarus Project (returning series), TNT