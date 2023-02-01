Starz Renews ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Starz has renewed Power Book II: Ghost for season four. Season three begins March 17.

“The high-octane drama of Power Book II: Ghost continues to resonate with our viewers and we’re thrilled to get season four production underway ahead of our season three debut,” said Kathryn Busby, Starz president of original programming. “It’s clear our fans are ready to devour more of this explosive series and we look forward to having Michael join our incredible cast.”

Season three premieres after midnight, March 16, on the Starz app, Starz’s streaming and on-demand platforms, and internationally on the Lionsgate Plus streaming platforms. It is on linear TV at 9 p.m. ET/PT March 17.

Michael Rainey Jr., Naturi Naughton and Paris Morgan are in the cast. Michael Ealy has joined the cast as Detective Don Carter, an NYPD officer who was on track to become police commissioner, until his wife was killed in a crossfire between rival drug gangs.

Brett Mahoney is showrunner and executive producer. The Power group of shows is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original Power, Courtney A. Kemp, through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Ghost is also executive produced by Chris Selak.

Lionsgate Television produces the series. ■