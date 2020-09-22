Starz Orders Second Season of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’

Stars has renewed Power spinoff Power Book II: Ghost for season two. Courtney A. Kemp is the creator and showrunner. She executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book II: Ghost premiered Sept. 6.

“The success of Ghost right out of the gate is a tribute to the quality of Courtney’s storytelling, the strength of the Power franchise and the loyalty of our incredible fans,” said Christina Davis, president of programming, Starz. “What Courtney, Curtis and their team have accomplished in creating the Power Universe is nothing short of extraordinary. It is a privilege to be able to continue the journey of Power with the audience and we look forward to delving deeper into this world in exciting new ways for many seasons to come.”

The premiere season of Ghost is broken in two, with the mid-season finale airing Oct. 4 and five more episodes airing later this year.

“I am incredibly humbled by and grateful for the response from our Power fans -- the best fans in the world, period,” said Kemp. “To have our fans return -- and bring new viewers to the first spinoff in the Power Universe -- is a dream come true. Back in 2012, 50, Mark [Canton] and I were warned that a premium series with leads of color would never work for a global audience. But we've proven everyone wrong -- and thanks to Starzplay, we have fans in the UK, France, Mexico, Brazil and beyond, all plugging into the Power Universe.”

Power ran for six seasons before its finale earlier this year.

“When I had the idea to create the Power Universe I knew there were going to be many levels to its success,” said Jackson. “I am glad the fans agree. I am looking forward to releasing Power Book III: Raising Kanan and Power Book IV: Force soon.”

Kemp and Jackson executive produce along with Mark Canton, Chris Selak and Danielle De Jesus, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich.

Starz is part of Lionsgate.