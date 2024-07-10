Netflix’s ‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Tops TVision Power Score Ranking

Netflix’s series Worst Roommate Ever (Season 2) was the top show streaming on connected TV, according to TVision’s Power Score rankings for the week of July 1.

Worst Roommate Ever beat out such high profile shows as Hulu’s The Bear, Disney Plus’ The Acolyte and Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys to be No. 1 for the week.

Netflix’s Supacell came in fifth place and was one of nine Netflix shows in the Top 20.

(Image credit: TVision)

Netflix also had the top streaming movie in June with Hit Man.

Hulu’s Brats was No. 2, followed by Netflix’s Atlas and Mother of the Bride.

Rounding out the Top 5 was Disney Plus’ Jim Henson Idea Man.

Netflix had 9 of the top 20 movies for the month.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.