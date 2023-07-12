Hulu’s ‘The Bear’ Rises to Top Series In TVision’s Power Score Rankings

Season one of Hulu’s The Bear moved into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score Rankings of the top connected TV series for the week of July 2.

The Bear was in second place the previous week behind Disney Plus’ Secret Invasion, which dropped to No. 2.

Apple TV Plus’s Hijack had its debut on the list in the No. 3 slot, followed by Amazon Freevee’s Jury Duty and season one of The Bear.

TVision also said that Extraction 2 was the top connected TV movie for the month of June. Netflix’s first Extraction film was No. 2 for June. Rounding out the top five movies for June were Top Gun: Maverick on Paramount Plus, We’re The Millers on Netflix and Flamin’ Hot on Hulu.

Netflix had six of the Top 20 series on the Power Score list, including the first three seasons of Suits. Season two was ranked 10th, season three was ranked 11th and season one was ranked 13th.

Other New series in the Power Score Top 20 included Amazon Prime’s The Horror of Delores Roach and Hack My Home on Netflix

The TV Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform, or the program’s release schedule.