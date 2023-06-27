'Extraction 2' Pulls Out a Solid Second Week -- Netflix Weekly Rankings For June 19-25

Extraction 2 viewership retained most of its audience after a four-day opening last week gave Netflix its second biggest film premiere of 2023.

The action film amassed 42.2 million views in the last week, only a small decrease since its initial viewing period.

Meanwhile, catchup viewing of the first Extraction rose by over 4 million viewers in the last week, maintaining its second place spot in Netflix’s English language movie category for this week’s Global Top 10 rankers.

Extraction -- one of Netflix’s 10 best performing films of all time -- performed very well on initial release and continues to draw a significant audience of catchup viewers.

Meanwhile, in the TV categories, The Surrogacy, a Mexican drama series about a businesswoman forced into pregnancy-for-hire due to circumstances, absolutely broke out, drawing an impressive 80.5 million viewing hours. That performance didn't just lead Netflix's local-language titles this week, it was bigger than anything in the realm of domestic TV on Netflix.

Several local-language Korean dramas have broken out at, near or above that level in recent history. But you have to go back to January 2022 to find a Spanish-language title, season 1 of Colombian romantic drama Café con aroma de mujer, that hit the mark quite like The Surrogacy just did.

In terms of English-language TV, Black Mirror: Season 6 saw a very slight growth in viewers, drawing 60.4 million viewing hours to finish at the top of the English-language TV category.

