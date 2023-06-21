'Extraction 2' Finds a Little Traction -- Netflix Weekly Rankings for June 12-18

Extraction 2 amassed 88.4 million streaming hours in its first four days on Netflix, giving the Chris Hemsworth shoot-'em-up sequel Netflix's second biggest film opening of 2023.

The action film drew 42.8 million views, according to Netflix, which added that metric to its weekly Global Top 10 rankings for the first time.

Also read: We’re Not Just Imagining It, Netflix Viewing Really Is Down From Last Year

Meanwhile, catchup viewing of the first Extraction -- one of Netflix's 10 best performing films of all time -- delivered 18.8 million hours of viewing, rendering it the second most watched Netflix English-language film on Netflix for the week of June 12-18.

Ranking as the second most popular movie or show for the week behind Extraction 2 was Korean gangster series Bloodhounds (season 1), which delivered 65.9 million streaming hours in its second week of release.

The season 6 debut of Netflix's long-running anthology series Black Mirror led English-language TV series with 58.7 million streaming hours.

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)