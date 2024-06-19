Prime Video’s ‘The Boys’ Blasts Off as TVision Power Score Leader

The Boys returned for a new season on Amazon Prime Video and jumped into the top spot in TVision’s Power Score Ratings for connected in the week of June 10.

Prime Video released the first three episodes season four of The Boys on June 13.

Three other new shows were among the Top 5 for the week, with Apple TV’s Presumed Innocent at No. 2, season two of Disney Plus’s The Acolyte at No. 4 and Paramount Plus’s Mayor of Kingstown at No. 5.

Netflix’s Bridgerton (Season 3) was the No. 3 show.

Last week, Netflix’s Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult was the top show. It dropped to No. 9.

Netflix had five shows in the Top 20 to lead all of the other streaming services.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.