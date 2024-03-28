‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Returns on Paramount Plus June 2
Jeremy Renner stars in Taylor Sheridan prison series
Season three of Mayor of Kingstown premieres on Paramount Plus Sunday, June 2. Jeremy Renner stars in the Taylor Sheridan show.
Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where prison is the only thriving industry.
Paramount Plus has shared a trailer from the new season.
Sheridan’s shows include Yellowstone, Tulsa King, 1923 and Lawmen: Bass Reeves. He created Mayor of Kingstown with Hugh Dillon. MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions produce the show.
In season three, a series of explosions rocks Kingstown and its citizens, as the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war, but things get complicated when a familiar face from his prison past threatens to undermine his efforts to keep the peace.
Renner sustained serious injuries when he was run over by a snowplow on New Year’s Day in 2023.
Besides Renner, the cast includes Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley and Michael Beach.
Sheridan, Dillon and Renner executive produce with Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Keith Cox.
The first two seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are on Paramount Plus.
