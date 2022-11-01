Season Two of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ — Everything You Need to Know

Jeremy Renner in ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ on Paramount Plus.

Season two of drama Mayor of Kingstown debuts Sunday, January 15 on Paramount Plus. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created the series. Dillon, Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest are in the cast.

Paramount Plus shared a season two trailer.

The show follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where prison is the only thriving industry. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to Paramount Plus.

Mayor of Kingstown also has Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster and Nishi Munshi in the cast.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, Mayor is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.

Season one of Mayor of Kingstown, which debuted in November 2021, is on Paramount Plus.

Sheridan created Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Sheridan’s shows on Paramount Plus include 1883 and Tulsa King, the latter premiering November 13. ■