Season Two of Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ — Everything You Need to Know
Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest in the cast
Season two of drama Mayor of Kingstown debuts Sunday, January 15 on Paramount Plus. Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon created the series. Dillon, Jeremy Renner and Dianne Wiest are in the cast.
Paramount Plus shared a season two trailer.
The show follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where prison is the only thriving industry. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to Paramount Plus.
Mayor of Kingstown also has Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster and Nishi Munshi in the cast.
Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, 101 Studios and Bosque Ranch Productions, Mayor is executive produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Regina Corrado and Stephen Kay.
Season one of Mayor of Kingstown, which debuted in November 2021, is on Paramount Plus.
Sheridan created Yellowstone on Paramount Network. Sheridan’s shows on Paramount Plus include 1883 and Tulsa King, the latter premiering November 13. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.