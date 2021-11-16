Paramount Plus Calls ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Its Top Scripted Drama Since Rebrand

Mayor of Kingstown, the new series from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, made its debut as the top scripted series on Paramount Plus since the streaming service was rebranded earlier this year, ViacomCBS said.

The premiere was also simulcast on the Paramount Network cable channel, where it drew 2.6 million total viewers, the biggest scripted premiere on cable since Yellowstone started up in June of 2018.

Surveys have found that hit shows drive subscriber additions and ViacomCBS is counting on Mayor of Kingstown to make Paramount Plus stand out in the race among the streaming subscription services chasing Netflix and Disney Plus.

“Mayor of Kingstown is the #1 original scripted drama on Paramount Plus since its rebrand and the #1 new scripted cable premiere since Yellowstone in 2018,” said Chris McCarthy, President and CEO, MTV Entertainment Group. “More importantly, it’s already outpacing Yellowstone in key demos, which is why we’re confident our franchise strategy is working and Mayor of Kingstown will continue to thrive after it moves exclusively to Paramount Plus Plus on November 28th.”

Compared to the premiere of Season 1 of Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, Mayor of Kingstown, starring Jeremy Renner, drew 32% more adults 18 to 49 and 31% more adults 25-54.

Major of Kingstown is produced by MTV Entertainment Studio and 101 Studio.

The series stars Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Sheridan, co-creator Hugh Dillon, Jeremy Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.