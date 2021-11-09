‘Mayor of Kingstown’ on Paramount Plus Starting Nov. 14

Mayor of Kingstown, a drama series about a powerful family in the prison business, starts on Paramount Plus Nov. 14. The show comes from Taylor Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, and Hugh Dillon. There are 10 episodes.

Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Kyle Chandler, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird and Tobi Bamtefa are in the cast.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan, where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. “Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither,” according to Paramount Plus.

Produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, Mayor is executive-produced by Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari and Michael Friedman.

Sheridan is also behind 1883, the Yellowstone spinoff, which debuts on Paramount Plus Dec. 19.