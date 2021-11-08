Paramount Plus Releases Video Teaser for 'Yellowstone' Prequel Series '1883'

Paramount Plus Sunday debuted a first look trailer for its upcoming Western series 1883 during the season four premiere of Yellowstone.

The series, a prequel to the Yellowstone series, debuts on the streaming service Dec. 19 and stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Billy Bob Thornton. The show follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America, according to the service.

The 1883 series is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, Ron Burkle and Bo Yari.