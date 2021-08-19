'Yellowstone' To Return in November

Paramount Network's drama series Yellowstone will premiere its fourth season Nov. 7 while also serving to help launch two new Paramount Plus series, Mayor of Kingstown and 1883.

Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner, will continue to follow the Dutton family’s battle to maintain the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the U.S. amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, according to the network.

The new season of Yellowstone will also serve as a launchpad for the new Paramount Plus series Mayor of Kingstown, which will debut on Nov. 14 and 1883, which bows Dec. 19. Paramount Network will air a special simulcast event for both Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 following Yellowstone to promote the new series, said the network.

Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family, which Paramount Plus describes as “power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry.” The series stars Jeremy Renner, Dianne Wiest, Hugh Dillon, Pha’rez Lass, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster and Taylor Handley.

Yellowstone prequel, 1883, follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. The series stars Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

All three series were created by Taylor Sheridan, with Mayor of Kingstown and 1883 the first projects created under Sheridan's multi-year production deal with MTV Entertainment and ViacomCBS signed earlier this year.

Also Read: MTV Entertainment Studios Teams with Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance on Slavery Project