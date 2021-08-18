MTV Entertainment Studios Teams with Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance on Slavery Project
By R. Thomas Umstead - Senior Content Producer, Programming
‘One Thousand Years of Slavery’ series to air on Smithsonian Channel
MTV Entertainment Studios will partner with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to develop a docuseries on the history of slavery.
The four-part series, One Thousand Years of Slavery, will air on the Smithsonian Channel and will examine how slavery stained the past, shaped the present, and continues to rewrite our future through powerful stories of notable individuals courageously sharing their deeply personal Black experiences, the network said.
The Bassett Vance Productions-produced series, which will air in 2022, will feature interviews and comments from such distinguished leaders as Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) and actor David Harewood, according to MTV.
“We are honored to partner with Bassett Vance Productions on this long overdue landmark documentary series that reveals the untold story of human bondage on a global scale,” said Nina L. Diaz, president of content and chief creative officer at MTV Entertainment Group and for unscripted and adult animation at Paramount Plus.
In May MTV, Bassett and Vance announced the development of a limited series based on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
