MTV Teams with Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance to Produce Limited Series on 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre

MTV Entertainment Studios has teamed with Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance to create a limited series based on the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the company said Monday.

MTV and Bassett Vance Productions have tapped playwright Nathan Alan Davis to write the series, which will follow the events that led to the burning by whites of the Greenwood district in Tulsa, which at time was considered the wealthiest Black community in the United States. The agreement marks the first project from Bassett Vance Productions as part of a deal made with MTV Entertainment Studios in 2020.

"As storytellers -- together with Courtney, Angela and Nathan -- we have the privilege of shining a light on the devastating event in our history that is important, necessary and still resonates 100 years later," said MTV Entertainment Group president of content and chief creative officer Nina Diaz in a statement. "This partnership underscores our shared commitment to raise diverse voice and create content our global audience is yearning for that is both timely and telling."

The MTV/Bassett Vance Productions limited series is one of several projects being developed depicting the Tulsa Massacre, which marks its 100th anniversary in June.

Read Also: Programming Review: History's 'Tulsa Massacre' Spotlights a Forgotten Tragedy'