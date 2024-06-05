Netflix Dances To Top Of TVision Power Score Rankings with ‘TikTok Cult’ Show

Netflix had the top show in TVision’s Power Score ranking of programs on connected TV for the week of May 27 with its documentary series Dancing for the Devil: the 7M TikTok Cult.

Hulu’s Under the Bridge was the No. 2 show, followed by Season 3 of Bridgerton on Netflix, the previous week’s top show.

Rounding out the top 5 shows were Evil (Season 4) on Paramount Plus and Tires on Netflix.

Netflix had five shows in the Top 20 for the week. Apple TV Plus had four.

(Image credit: TVision)

Netflix also had the top movie in May with Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop Tart opus Unfrosted.

Other top movies and specials on CTV included The Idea of You on Amazon Prime Video and three more Netflix entries: The Roast of Tom Brady, Mother of the Bride and Atlas.

Netflix had 11 movies in the Top 20 for May

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.