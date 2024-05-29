Netflix’ ‘Bridgerton’ Keeps Top spot in TVision Power Score Rankings

Netflix’s Bridgerton (Season 3) repeated as the top show in TVision’s Power Score ranking of programs on connected TV for the week of May 20.

Bridgerton was one of six Netflix shows in the Top 20, including Season 1 of Bridgerton. TVision notes that earlier seasons of a show often appear in the rankings when a new season drops.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Evil (Season 4) on Paramount Plus, Fallout on Amazon Prime Video, Tires on Netflix, and Under the Bridge on Hulu.

Three season of Evil on Paramount Plus, made this week's Top 20 list.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.