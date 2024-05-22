Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ Takes Top Spot in TVision Power Score Rankings

Season 3 of Netflix’s Bridgerton made its debut as the No. 1 series in TVision’s Power Score ranking of shows on connected TV for the week of May 13.

Netflix dropped the first four episodes of the new season of Bridgerton on May 16.

Bridgerton was one of five series Netflix placed in the Top 20. Apple TV Plus also had five shows in the Top 20.

Following Bridgerton were Disney Plus’ X-Men ‘97, Hulu’s Under The Bridge, Apple TV’s Dark Matter and Netflix’s Bodkin.

Under the Bridge was the top show the previous week.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.