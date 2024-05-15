Hulu’s ‘Under the Bridge’ Tops TVision Power Score Rankings

Hulu’s Under the Bridge moved up to take the top spot in TVision’s Power Score rankings of the top shows on connected TV for the week of May 6.

Under the Bridge was No. 3 the previous week.

Apple TV’s Dark Matter was the No. 2 show in the rankings, followed by another Apple series, Palm Royale.

Rounding out the Top 5 were Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout and Paramount Plus’ Knuckles , the No. 1 show a week ago.

Apple TV Plus had five shows on the list, as did Netflix.

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across over 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.

