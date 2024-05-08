‘Knuckles’ Knocks ‘Fallout’ From Top of TVision Power Score Rankings

Paramount Plus’s Knuckles knocked Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout out of the top spot in TVision’s Power Score ranking of the top show on connected TV the week of April 29.

Fallout had been No. 1 for three weeks and drops to No. 2 behind the Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff.

Rounding out the top five were Hulu’s Under the Bridge, Max’s Hacks (season three) and Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Netflix had four shows in the Top 20 to lead all streaming services. Eight different apps had shows on the list.

(Image credit: TVision)

Amazon Prime Video’s remake of Road House was the top movie on connected TV, according to Power Score.

The other top movies for the month were The Little Things on Max, What Jennifer Did on Netflix, Migration on Peacock and Taylor Swift The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney Plus.

Prime Video's 'Road House' (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Power Score ranking is designed to compare streaming shows on an apples-to-apples basis. In calculating its Power Score, TVision, which measures activity across more than 1,000 apps, looks at the amount of time viewers pay attention to the program, the amount of program time available for the season, the program’s reach, as well as the application’s reach.

TVision said it chose that combination of metrics to enable a neutral look at the quality of programming and its unique, inherent ability to draw in viewers — regardless of the scale of the platform or the program’s release schedule.