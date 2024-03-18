Prime Video’s ‘Road House’ Film Reboot; Netflix's Series ’Shirley’: What's Premiering This Week (March 18-24)
Prime Video’s remake of the 1989 action film Road House and Netflix's series based on the life of political icon Shirley Chisholm lead the list of original series and films debuting this week.
Road House premieres March 21 and follows the exploits of a former UFC fighter turned bouncer for a bar in the Florida Keys, only to discover that it's not all it seems. Jake Gyllenhaal stars in the lead role played by Patrick Swayze in the 1989 film of the same name. Also starring in the movie are Jessica Williams, Lukas Gage and Conor McGregor.
Shirley debuts March 22 and stars Emmy and Oscar winner Regina King as Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman to be elected to Congress. Lance Reddick, Lucas Hedges, and Terrence Howard also star in the series.
Here are video trailers and premiere dates for several shows debuting during the week of March 18-24. For some videos, viewer discretion is advised.
March 18: Stormy (documentary movie), Peacock
March 20: Homicide: New York (documentary series), Netflix
March 20: Palm Royale (comedy), Apple TV Plus
March 20: X-Men ‘97 (animated series), Disney Plus
March 21: 3 Body Problem (sci-fi/drama), Netflix
March 21: Diarra From Detroit (drama), BET Plus
March 21: Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told (documentary movie), Hulu
March 21: The Long Shadow (drama), Sundance Now
