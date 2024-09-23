Tony Awards Headed Back to Radio City

The 78th Annual Tony Awards returns to Radio City Music Hall in New York, and airs live Sunday, June 8, 2025, on CBS and Paramount Plus.

The 2024 Tony Awards took place for the first time at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York. The 2023 event happened at the United Palace in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood.

Radio City Music Hall hosted the Tonys 2017-2019 and again in 2022, among other years prior to 2017.

Ariana DeBose has been the host for the last three Tonys.

The Tony Awards have aired on CBS since 1978. They are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment.

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers and showrunners for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct. Jack Sussman is also an executive producer.