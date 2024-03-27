Ariana DeBose Back as Tonys Host

Ariana DeBose returns as host of the Tony Awards Sunday, June 16, on CBS and Paramount Plus. It is her third consecutive time hosting, and it will be the 77th Tonys.

The event celebrates the best of Broadway. It happens at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York.

DeBose will also be a producer and will choreograph the show’s opening number. Her stage credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton, and the films West Side Story, as Anita, and Wish.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Tony Award-nominated actress Ariana DeBose as this year’s host for Broadway’s biggest night, taking place for the first time at the iconic Lincoln Center. Ariana’s unique sense of artistry, creativity and talent continues to elevate the show and captivate nominees and viewers alike,” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Jason Laks, interim president of the Broadway League.

The Tony Awards are presented by the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The event has been on CBS since 1978.

“I couldn’t pass up the chance to host the Tonys one more time at Lincoln Center. I’m excited to collaborate with the team to create an incredible celebration of this season’s achievements on Broadway for our community and for everyone at home,” said DeBose.

CBS and Pluto TV will partner on pre-show The Tony Awards: Act One. A host for that program will be named.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.