Ariana DeBose Returns as Tony Awards Host

Ariana DeBose returns as host of the Tony Awards. The 76th Annual Tony Awards happens at United Palace in New York Sunday, June 11 on CBS and on Paramount Plus.

“She’s baaaack! We could not be more excited for the sensational Ariana DeBose to return to the Tony Awards stage as our host for this year’s show,” said Jack Sussman, executive VP of specials, music, live events and alternative programming at CBS. “As we celebrate the best of Broadway at the United Palace, a venue with a rich and storied history, we know that Ariana will bring an unparalleled level of passion and energy to her hosting duties, making it an incredible night to remember.”

The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing present the Tony Awards, given to the best on Broadway.

DeBose’s stage credits include Summer: The Donna Summer Musical and Hamilton, in which she was an original cast member. She was also in the film West Side Story, as Anita.

“I was honoured to serve as host last year and even more so to be asked back! So looking forward to celebrating this incredible season and the people who make the work happen. Here’s to adding some uptown flavor to the magic of the Tony Awards!” said DeBose.

The United Palace is in Washington Heights, in Upper Manhattan. CBS has aired the Tony Awards since 1978.

“A force both on and off the stage, Ariana DeBose is unstoppable – an award-winning actress, powerhouse vocalist and commanding dancer – she is the true definition of ‘triple-threat,’” said Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League. “We are thrilled to welcome back one of Broadway’s brightest lights to dazzle, inspire and illuminate this year’s Tony Awards!”

The Tony Awards is produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of the Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will direct.